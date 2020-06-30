Wednesday, July 1, 2020
65.8 F
Mamaroneck
68.2 F
Larchmont
Home Kids Mamaroneck Protesters Continue Call for School Resignations
FeaturedKidsTownsMamaroneckNewsTrending

Mamaroneck Protesters Continue Call for School Resignations

By theLoop
1,137
0

They want Shaps fired.

A small group of protesters at Mamaroneck High School Monday represent the latest effort to call attention to reported racism in the Mamaroneck School District, and the call for the resignations of Superintendent Robert Shaps, School Board President Paul Bulova and School Board Member Steve Warner.

Mamaroneck High School alumna Aileen Morales organized the latest effort and some protesters vowed to camp out on school grounds until their demands are met. They want bias training for schools’ staff, racially sensitive curriculum for students, a reallocation of the school’s budget for students in need and the resignations.

Over 10,600 signatures have been gathered on a petition demanding the resignations of Shaps, Bulova and Warner.

The School District is facing a federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of two former students  “for their indifference to years of racial harassment.”

theLoop has reached out to Bulova for comment. Previously, the District issued a written statement saying,  “We encourage students to use their voices to express themselves and respect their right to protest peacefully. We are committed to engaging students in open, honest, and difficult conversations to address issues of racism and bias.”

 

photo: Tania Thomas

sponsored by
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleMamaroneck Cops Cuff Trio in Elder Scam
Next articleToday’a Snapshot

RELATED ARTICLES

Mamaroneck

Today’a Snapshot

Loop Contributor - 0
Bleeker Street, Mamaroneck- Submitted to theLoop by Don Henderson
Read more
Blotter

Mamaroneck Cops Cuff Trio in Elder Scam

Debra Quintana - 0
Village of Mamaroneck say three Bronx men were caught trying to steal thousands of dollars in cash from a local 79 year-old victim.
Read more
Food & Dining

North Shore Farms Opens in Mamaroneck

theLoop - 2
A ribbon cutting Friday in Mamaroneck for North Shore Farms,
Read more

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x