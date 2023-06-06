Mamaroneck Police Find Gun in Car at Traffic Stop

The 700 block of Mamaroneck Ave., not far from Columbus Park, has its share of crime, but it’s not every day the suspect tells the police what’s up.

On Monday, a Village of Mamaroneck K-9 Officer was conducting traffic enforcement at 2:29 pm, and observed a vehicle, occupied by two men, with an expired Florida temporary registration and conducted a traffic stop. Based upon the initial interview of the driver and his demeanor, the Officer retrieved his K-9 partner, Ike, to conduct an exterior “sniff” of the vehicle for narcotics.

Ike indicated the presence of narcotics. Upon informing the driver of the dog’s findings, the driver spontaneously uttered that there was a firearm in the vehicle belonging to him.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and recovered a loaded 9 MM semi-automatic handgun.

The driver/defendant, Paul Wright, a 25-year-old male from New Rochelle, NY, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (C Felony), and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (D Felony), as the handgun contained 11 rounds of ammunition. The defendant was held pending arraignment in Village of Mamaroneck Court.

The front seat passenger was released with no charges after being interviewed by VMPD Detectives.