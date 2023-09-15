Mamaroneck Police Arrest Two, Retrieve Stolen Car

Police tracked down two experienced suspected car thieves in Mamaroneck who reportedly stole one vehicle and then attempted to steal another.

Village of Mamaroneck police were called to the scene of a couple fighting at the Shell Gas Station, at 945 Mamaroneck Avenue, Friday, Sept. 1. The pair fled, leaving behind a 2018 Ford Focus reported stolen in Akron, Ohio.

Within a few minutes, one of the suspects, 34 year-old Rafael Castillo of Kissimmee, Florida, was caught, after a civilian saw the suspect attempting to steal another vehicle, and alerted police.

32 year-old Megan Vallee of Akron, Ohio was also arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree. Castillo is charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, Robbery in the Third Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree.

Police say both defendants were arranged in Village of Mamaroneck Court and due to their extensive criminal history, were remanded to the Westchester Department of Corrections.