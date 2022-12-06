Mamaroneck Police Arrest Robbery Suspect

The Village of Mamaroneck Police Department received a 911 call from a witness who observed a robbery just occur in the 100 block of Mamaroneck Ave., near the Boston Post Road, on Friday, December 2, about 6:30 pm.

The witness reported that a man grabbed a 74-year old woman’s purse and ran down the street with it.

On Sunday, December 4th, the suspect was observed walking down Mamaroneck Ave and was immediately placed under arrest. David N Graham, a 29-year-old from Mamaroneck, was charged with Robbery in the Third-Degree, a D Felony. The defendant was arraigned in the Village of Mamaroneck Court and was remanded to the Westchester County Department of Corrections.