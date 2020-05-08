Mamaroneck Planning Board Rejects Hampshire Application

The Village of Mamaroneck Planning Board Monday unanimously rejected an application to build the proposed 105-home planned residential development on the Hampshire golf course property. The Board held a special meeting by video conference.
“After years of thorough analysis, extensive stakeholder input and feedback, along with careful consideration of all the facts and the projected impacts, the Planning Board of the Village of Mamaroneck rightly, responsibly and unanimously rejected Hampshire’s application,” Celia Felsher, President of the Mamaroneck Coastal Environment Coalition writes in a press release.
Representatives of Hampshire said in remarks on Monday night that they would sue the Village over denial of its applications and will claim the Planning Board acted unreasonably and was biased against them. Over the years they have argued actions such as these will cost Village taxpayers a fortune in defending such litigation.
In March, a state judge ordered the Village of Mamaroneck to start moving on the approval process for “The Residences at Hampshire.”