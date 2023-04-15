Monday, April 17, 2023
54.6 F
Larchmont
HomeReal EstateMamaroneck Parking Structure Could Become Housing Site
FeaturedMamaroneckNewsReal Estate

Mamaroneck Parking Structure Could Become Housing Site

theLoop
theLoop
Comments 3
Post Views: 175
Tiered parking structure eyes for affordable housing site

Mamaroneck Village Trustees have begun the process of rezoning a two-story public parking garage for possible redevelopment as affordable housing.

The Hunter Tier parking structure at 141 Prospect Avenue (across from the Village Police Station and Courthouse) is in need of repair, says one Trustee. Mayor Tom Murphy believes the property, when rezoned, could accommodate between 40 and 50 residential apartments for families making as little as $30-thousand a year.

The property is zoned R-5, which is the village’s most restrictive category for residential density, but is abutted by a C-2 commercial zone which allows for much greater concentration of units. The Mayor explained the move at the Board’s March 27th regular meeting : “We draw the zoning map to include the Hunter Lot and that becomes zone C-2 and the Village, because it owns the lot, puts out an RFP (Request for Proposal) for developers to build an all-affordable development”  It is possible that the parking could remain with the residential building rising above it with the developer paying the village air rights.

The Board of Trustees is expected to receive an advisory opinion from the Harbor Coastal Management Commission before formally considering the zoning change.

theLoop
theLoophttps://www.larchmontloop.com
theLoop has been the Sound Shore area's online source of news, information and conversation since 2007.

3 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Anita Pottberg
Anita Pottberg
April 16, 2023 7:02 PM

Is this town crazy. We have so much diversity and affordable housing. We are congested. Let our neighbors give up some of their precious towns. We need to preserve our quality of life!! Whose idea is this!!!

-1
Reply
Jeffrey Pottberg
Jeffrey Pottberg
April 16, 2023 5:52 PM

What the??? Can the schools support this. Can the traffic support this. What is wrong with this village. We already have the most affordable housing around! I never hear of Rye, Larchmont or Scarsdale worrying about this matter!

0
Reply
Robinette A. Robinson
Robinette A. Robinson
April 16, 2023 3:18 PM

Sounds like a feasible plan. Affordable housing is sorely needed!!

2
Reply
Previous article
Today’s Snapshot

RELATED ARTICLES

• C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R •

View Calendar

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

theLoop was born in September 2007 and soon after emerged as a national leader in hyperlocal news. theLoop receives more than 100,000 visits a month and brings readers news and happenings in and around Larchmont and Mamaroneck.

Contact us: editor@larchmontloop.com

FOLLOW US

© theloop | Created and Managed by Hashif