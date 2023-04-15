Mamaroneck Parking Structure Could Become Housing Site

Mamaroneck Village Trustees have begun the process of rezoning a two-story public parking garage for possible redevelopment as affordable housing.

The Hunter Tier parking structure at 141 Prospect Avenue (across from the Village Police Station and Courthouse) is in need of repair, says one Trustee. Mayor Tom Murphy believes the property, when rezoned, could accommodate between 40 and 50 residential apartments for families making as little as $30-thousand a year.

The property is zoned R-5, which is the village’s most restrictive category for residential density, but is abutted by a C-2 commercial zone which allows for much greater concentration of units. The Mayor explained the move at the Board’s March 27th regular meeting : “We draw the zoning map to include the Hunter Lot and that becomes zone C-2 and the Village, because it owns the lot, puts out an RFP (Request for Proposal) for developers to build an all-affordable development” It is possible that the parking could remain with the residential building rising above it with the developer paying the village air rights.

The Board of Trustees is expected to receive an advisory opinion from the Harbor Coastal Management Commission before formally considering the zoning change.