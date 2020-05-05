Mamaroneck Nursing Home Deaths More Than Double

For a complete list of facilities and the most recent data, check the New York State Covid-19 Tracker here.
A total of 212 presumed Covid-19 deaths have occurred in nursing homes in Westchester County. As of May 3, there are many more Westchester facilities–both nursing homes and adult care facilities– reporting fatalities.
The New Jewish Home, Sarah Neuman, located on Palmer Ave. in Mamaroneck, now reports 37 confirmed deaths, up from 14 last week. The Osborn, located on Theall Road in Rye, which was recently included in the reporting, has 3 confirmed deaths and 5 presumed deaths.
A total of 32 Westchester nursing homes are listed in the latest tracking report, along with 9 Westchester adult care facilities.
Among the adult care facilities, The Ambassador in Scarsdale, located on Saxon Woods Road in White Plains, had the most fatalities, numbering 10. Newly listed Willow Gardens Memory Care, on Willow Drive in New Rochelle, reported 2 presumed deaths.
The number of deaths reported does not include people who were sent from the facilities to the outside —such as hospitals– and who may have died on the outside.
The May 3 numbers are being reported retroactively to March 1, 2020 and reflect a more aggressive accounting required by the state.