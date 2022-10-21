Mamaroneck Nostalgia Tour Now Available Online

Here is something pretty cool from the Mamaroneck Historical Society:

The organization is taking a look back at Mamaroneck Village’s downtown shopping district with current and vintage photographs in a new, free online project, the Mamaroneck Avenue Nostalgia Tour.

Many names recall longtime shops and businesses that served village downtown shoppers in the past: Vincent’s Jewelers, Main Hosiery, Margoluis Men’s Wear, F.W. Woolworth, Huber’s Hofbrau, Cappus Pharmacy, Schober’s Bake Shop, Emily & Marie Gift Shop, Peter’s Children’s Shop, Charlotte’s Sportswear, Jane Allen Sportswear, Annette Shoppe, Chatsworth Auction, Sirlin, The Village Shop, Mostly Music, Radio Shack, Remnant Corners, Doern Real Estate, Sound Tire, Kuritzky & Sons glaziers, Shopwell, Caruso Photo, D’Arco Pharmacy, and more.

The project includes:

– Current and vintage photos of shops, restaurants and other businesses along Mamaroneck Avenue from Boston Post Road to Halstead Avenue.

– A memory-stirring list of businesses in every storefront in selected years in the 2000s, 1990s, 1980s, 1970s, 1950s and back to 1913 and earlier.

– A roster of the longest-operating shops and other businesses present and past.

– The trends in the downtown mix, including the rise of restaurants that has made Mamaroneck Avenue a dining destination.

– A way, way back gallery of photos of The Square, Mamaroneck’s commercial hub at Mamaroneck Avenue and Boston Post Road in the late 1880s and early 1900s.

Click here and and check it out.