Saturday, October 22, 2022
59.3 F
Larchmont
HomeMamaroneckMamaroneck Nostalgia Tour Now Available Online
ArtsCool FindsFeaturedMamaroneckThe Way We Were

Mamaroneck Nostalgia Tour Now Available Online

theLoop
theLoop
Comments 0
Post Views: 216
from the Mamaroneck Nostalgia tour online

Here is something pretty cool from the Mamaroneck Historical Society:

The organization is taking a look back at Mamaroneck Village’s downtown shopping district with current and vintage photographs in a new, free online project, the Mamaroneck Avenue Nostalgia Tour.

Many names recall longtime shops and businesses that served village downtown shoppers in the past: Vincent’s Jewelers, Main Hosiery, Margoluis Men’s Wear, F.W. Woolworth, Huber’s Hofbrau, Cappus Pharmacy, Schober’s Bake Shop, Emily & Marie Gift Shop, Peter’s Children’s Shop, Charlotte’s Sportswear, Jane Allen Sportswear, Annette Shoppe, Chatsworth Auction, Sirlin, The Village Shop, Mostly Music, Radio Shack, Remnant Corners, Doern Real Estate, Sound Tire, Kuritzky & Sons glaziers, Shopwell, Caruso Photo, D’Arco Pharmacy, and more.

Photo: Michael Meaney

The project includes:

– Current and vintage photos of shops, restaurants and other businesses along Mamaroneck Avenue from Boston Post Road to Halstead Avenue.

– A memory-stirring list of businesses in every storefront in selected years in the 2000s, 1990s, 1980s, 1970s, 1950s and back to 1913 and earlier.

– A roster of the longest-operating shops and other businesses present and past.

– The trends in the downtown mix, including the rise of restaurants that has made Mamaroneck Avenue a dining destination.

– A way, way back gallery of photos of The Square, Mamaroneck’s commercial hub at Mamaroneck Avenue and Boston Post Road in the late 1880s and early 1900s.

Click here and and check it out.

 

 

theLoop
theLoophttps://www.larchmontloop.com
theLoop has been the Sound Shore area's online source of news, information and conversation since 2007.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleLMC Media pays Tribute to History of Filmmaking in Mamaroneck

RELATED ARTICLES

C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R

View Calendar

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo

MORE STORIES

Local Summit November Program: Community Responses to Student Mental Health Needs

admin - 0