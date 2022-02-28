Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Mamaroneck Murals Make National News

Mimi Jennewein, ‘The Marriage of Susan Delancey of Mamaroneck in 1811.’ 8’x8′. MAMARONECK HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The local effort to save historic murals slated for demolition inside Mamaroneck High School, a story that was first reported by theLoop, is the subject of an exhaustive article in an exhaustive piece in  forbes.com

The Village of Mamaroneck Historical Society and a group of concerned residents, “Save the Mamaroneck High School WPA Era Murals,” are working together to raise funds to safely remove at least two of the murals and reinstall them, perhaps in a museum, and their effort has, apparently, received national attention.

