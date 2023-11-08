Mamaroneck Mayor Murphy Defeated by Sharon Torres

Murphy conceded in a message on social media, writing:

“Dear Friends, I lost the election tonight. It has been a pleasure to serve the Village these many years. I congratulate Sharon Torres and Nora Lucas and wish them the best.”

Torres, running under the Building Bridges party, is Chief Human Resources Officer for Catholic Guardian Services, and was endorsed by the group Village of Mamaroneck Democrats.

The group’s Facebook page announced, “2023 Village election results are in. Sharon Torres won the race for Mayor with 54% of the votes cast and Nora Lucas was re-elected Trustee with 80% of the votes cast. Nora and Sharon celebrated their victories with supporters on election night, thanking all for their efforts and noting how the room was filled with Village residents from all parties.”