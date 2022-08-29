Mamaroneck Man Pleads Guilty to Ongoing Racial Acts

The Mamaroneck man arrested and charged in a years long racial dispute pled guilty Monday and pledged to stay out of the small cul-de-sac where he lashed out at Hispanic neighbors and their spouses with repeated racial slurs and acts of intimidation.

55 year old Michael Dunaway stood before a Westchester County Judge dressed in a navy Yankees t-shirt and sunglasses, which he says he wears for medical reasons, and pled guilty to two charges of 2nd degree criminal contempt, including intentionally spilling a cup of urine on the steps of his next door neighbor.

Dunaway, who faced two years in prison, must instead submit to a County Social Services regime that includes mental health treatment. He is required to stay at least two blocks away from the home he previously occupied with his parents at Staub Court and Ward Avenue, and not get arrested for any offense for 18 months.

sponsored by

According to Village of Mamaroneck Police, Dunaway was taken into custody 30 times between 2017 and 2022 on charges of stalking, aggravated harassment, assault, criminal contempt, and resisting arrest.

Dunaway was most recently arrested in July after violating orders of protection obtained by his neighbors against the entire Dunaway family, including both his parents. Dunaway’s mother, Louise, died shortly after the arrest. Before retiring, Louise Dunaway served as the Mamaroneck Village Justices Clerk. For that reason the Mamaroneck Village Justices recused themselves from presiding over the case and the case went before Justice Desmond C.B. Lyons in the Village of Irvington.

Dunaway’s attorney, James Timko, said in court that his client moving out of Mamaroneck “breaks the link to Staub Court” and community services will “help him (Dunaway) establish life at his grandmother’s home.”

The location of Dunaway’s new residence was not provided but his father continues to reside on Staub Court.

Dunaway simply nodded as Judge Lyons told him “This is your chance to get out from under all these cases,” referring to the criminal charges. But moments later he inquired about returning to Staub Court to retrieve a suitcase and he was advised to stay away under all circumstances.

A Federal civil lawsuit still looms against Dunaway and his father, Douglas. The claim alleges the defendants “have chanted ‘White Supremacy! White Supremacy!'” outside the homes of Hispanic families on Staub Court, and subjected Plaintiffs and their families, friends, tenants, and others who have come to visit them to a daily barrage of racial epithets and slurs, including: “Spic” , “Fucking n—– spic…,” and more, often in front of one of the family’s five year old daughter.

In the court action the families also claim incidents of dog feces and garbage thrown onto their property by the Dunaways.

“On a full-time, daily basis,” the suit alleges, “they viciously terrorize plaintiffs with hateful racist and anti-immigrant speech, bullying and intimidation, and cause Plaintiffs to fear for their safety.”

The Westchester District Attorney’s Office will continue to closely monitor Dunaway’s status with frequent mandated court appearances. Dunaway appears again in Irvington Court October 17.