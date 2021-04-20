Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Mamaroneck Man Charged with Weapon, Drugs in Car with Child

By Debra Quintana
A Mamaroneck man is arrested for drugs and concealing a weapon after being pulled over in New Rochelle with his young son in the vehicle.

35 year old Kevin Lopez was stopped early Friday evening, April 16, on Division Street, for displaying a fraudulent temporary tag. According to New Rochelle Police Officers a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a loaded Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun underneath the driver seat and a small ziplock bag of cocaine in the center console.

Gun recovered by New Rochelle Police April 16

Lopez is charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Second Degree-Loaded Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance third Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Possession of a Forged Instrument Instrument Second Degree and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation Second Degree.

Police have not provided the age of the child.

