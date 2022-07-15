Mamaroneck Man Arrested In Ongoing Neighborhood Racial Dispute

A long running neighborhood dispute has resulted in the arrest of a Mamaroneck resident, the son of a former court clerk, that has put the village court system in an uncomfortable bind.

Village police officers marched 55 year-old Michael Dunaway into Mamaroneck Village Court in handcuffs July 11th charging him with criminal contempt and harassment after he allegedly deposited urine near the home of a neighbor on Staub Court, the latest in a long running series of alleged incidents seemingly sparked by the victims’ Hispanic background.

Because Michael’s mother, Louise, is well known at the courthouse both Mamaroneck Village Justices, Daniel Gallagher and Christie Derrico, recused themselves from presiding over the case and a Village Justice from Irvington traveled to Mamaroneck to preside. Bail was set at $2500 and Dunaway was released under an order of protection to keep away from the victims.

Michael Dunaway’s next court date is scheduled for July 25th at Village Hall in Irvington, 85 Main Street.

theLoop was sent a copy of a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court against Dunaway, his wife and their adult son, who also live on Staub Court, by Jason and Ana DeLeon and Ariela and Walt Gehring, two families on Staub Court.

The claim alleges the defendants “have chanted “White Supremacy! White Supremacy!” outside the homes of Hispanic families on Staub Court, and subject Plaintiffs and their families, friends, tenants, and others who have come to visit them to a daily barrage of racial epithets and slurs, including: “Spic” and “Fucking nigger spic…,” and more, often occurring in front of one of the family’s five year old daughter. In the court action the families also claim incidents of dog feces and garbage thrown onto their property by the Dunaways.