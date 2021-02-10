Mamaroneck Man Arrested In Deadly Stabbing

A 23 year old Mamaroneck man was arrested for fatally stabbing a 25 year old man on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Sources tell The Loop that the assailant and victim were brothers.

Village of Mamaroneck Police Officers were called to an apartment at 300 Richbell Road at 4:30pm Tuesday, and discovered the 25 year old stabbed in the chest. The victim was pronounced dead at Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.

Vitaly Werner, who graduated from Mamaroneck High School in 2016, was arrested at the scene. He was arraigned in Village Court and charged with First Degree Manslaughter and remanded to Westchester County jail on $20,000 bond.

Police have not revealed the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.

The alleged murder took place in the same apartment complex where Stephen Spina, a local postman, was killed in 2007. Spina’s murder remains unsolved.