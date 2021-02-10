Friday, February 12, 2021
26.7 F
Larchmont
Home Blotter Mamaroneck Man Arrested In Deadly Stabbing
BlotterFeaturedTownsMamaroneckNewsTrending

Mamaroneck Man Arrested In Deadly Stabbing

By Debra Quintana
1,723
1

Image from Vitaly Werner’s Facebook profile

A 23 year old Mamaroneck man was arrested for fatally stabbing a 25 year old man on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Sources tell The Loop that the assailant and victim were brothers.

Village of Mamaroneck Police Officers were called to an apartment at 300 Richbell Road at 4:30pm Tuesday, and discovered the 25 year old stabbed in the chest. The victim was pronounced dead at Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.

Vitaly Werner, who graduated from Mamaroneck High School in 2016, was arrested at the scene. He was arraigned in Village Court and charged with First Degree Manslaughter and remanded to Westchester County jail on $20,000 bond.

Police have not revealed the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.

The alleged murder took place in the same apartment complex where Stephen Spina, a local postman, was killed in 2007. Spina’s murder remains unsolved.

 

 

 

1 COMMENT

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Andrew
Andrew
8 hours ago

I was best friends growing up with him and his brother and I would have never thought he would do something like this but his brother did have serious problems and i know vitaly only did this out of defending his father and himself from getting killed.

0
Reply
Previous articleToday’s Snapshot: Snow on the Brook
Next articleIs Your Business Open? Tell Your Neighbors!

RELATED ARTICLES

Mamaroneck

Today’s Snapshot- Florence Park

theLoop - 0
Florence Park, Mamaroneck- Submitted to theLoop by Kathleen Aquino
Read more
Pets

Pet Project: Local Adoptable Animals

theLoop - 0
Take home a furry friend that needs you!
Read more
Home and Garden

Real Estate Listings: Larchmont, Mamaroneck, & More

Houlihan Lawrence - 0
Check out the latest Real Estate property listings from Houlihan Lawrence's Larchmont office.
Read more

Upcoming Events

View more

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo