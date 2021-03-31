Thursday, April 1, 2021
Mamaroneck Library is Re-Opening

By theLoop
Mamaroneck Public LibraryThe Mamaroneck Public Library is reopening!

Library director Jennifer O’Neill says its staff is excited to take this step towards normalcy beginning April 1, although patrons will still be expected to wear masks.

“We will continue to offer Curbside Services for now, but we have missed having patrons in our building. We are thrilled that the number of local Covid cases have declined so that we can reopen,” she said.

According to O’Neill staff has kept busy while the building was closed to the public by taking inventory of every item on their shelves, creating their new website and developing a new, soon to be released, strategic plan which will bring the library back to the center of community life.

She says the library will continue to offer virtual programs, but will be adding several in-person programs which will take place at Mamaroneck Harbor.

“We are excited to make use of the beautiful space. I think many of our patrons are looking forward to being outside and enjoying spring.”

 

 

