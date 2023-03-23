Friday, March 24, 2023
56.6 F
Larchmont
HomeMamaroneckMamaroneck Library Imperiled by Missing Funds
BlotterFeaturedLocalsMamaroneckNewsTrendingWestchester County

Mamaroneck Library Imperiled by Missing Funds

Debra Quintana
Debra Quintana
Comments 7
Post Views: 1,558

exclusive

The Mamaroneck Public Library may be forced to close after officials found alleged significant misappropriation of funds by a longtime employee. The employee was suspended this week, officials say.

Mamaroneck Police received a complaint from the library about a matter of possible financial impropriety. Police say a forensic accounting investigation is underway.

The misappropriation is so severe, say officials, the Library is unsure that it has the ability to meet its immediate payroll demands.

The Library Board of Trustees recently discovered that funds have dwindled to nearly nothing, described by one Village official as “massive incompetence.”

In 2022 Mamaroneck Public Library was named Best Library in Westchester County by Westchester Magazine.

The Mamaroneck Library is not affiliated with the Village of Mamaroneck and is independently overseen by the Library Board of Trustees. Those library officials and its Director plan to issue a statement on Friday.

Debra Quintana
Debra Quintana
Debra Quintana has been reporting for The Loop for several years. After living in Larchmont for 20 years she and her husband moved to Mamaroneck 3 years ago. Debra was a television news reporter in Texas, Florida, Colorado before moving to New York where she worked at WPIX-TV and WCBS-TV. She currently serves as the manager of The Golden Shoestring in Larchmont.

7 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

7 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Watchdog 918
Watchdog 918
March 24, 2023 12:29 AM

Right. Another Murphy Coverup

0
Reply
Blabermouth
Blabermouth
March 24, 2023 12:25 AM

Democrats hit again. How about another bleeding heart demonstration in Columbus Park

0
Reply
Rebecca
Rebecca
March 23, 2023 9:20 PM

You’re right! I noticed the shelves are nearly bare. What’s a library without books?! Where is their director’s priorities?!

1
Reply
Cindy
Cindy
March 23, 2023 9:47 PM
Reply to  Rebecca

I noticed that too. Meanwhile the website says the library isn’t accepting book donations. If they’re not accepting books and downsizing, it looks like they’re getting ready to close down. This is supposed to be 100 years of the library! The teen room is also never open! My kids actually enjoy reading and now we go to other libraries to avoid the disappointment.

0
Reply
Paul
Paul
March 23, 2023 9:09 PM

The library has been spending money like crazy on everything but books! They’ve been throwing elaborate parties, their was a bubble van at their summer event and I saw giant 4 foot balloons during one of their book sales. I don’t think anyone committed a crime, I think their new director is just a spendthrift!

1
Reply
Cindy
Cindy
March 23, 2023 7:47 PM

How was this leaked? Why would a “longtime employee” suddenly turn against her job? It sounds like someone new came in and is trying to pass the blame.

0
Reply
Mary
Mary
March 23, 2023 5:11 PM

Meanwhile, the GOP is concerning itself with Drag Queen Story Hours…what a joke

-3
Reply
Previous article
Larchmont Police Blotter

RELATED ARTICLES

• C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R •

View Calendar

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

theLoop was born in September 2007 and soon after emerged as a national leader in hyperlocal news. theLoop receives more than 100,000 visits a month and brings readers news and happenings in and around Larchmont and Mamaroneck.

Contact us: editor@larchmontloop.com

FOLLOW US

© theloop | Created and Managed by Hashif