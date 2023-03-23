exclusive

The Mamaroneck Public Library may be forced to close after officials found alleged significant misappropriation of funds by a longtime employee. The employee was suspended this week, officials say.

Mamaroneck Police received a complaint from the library about a matter of possible financial impropriety. Police say a forensic accounting investigation is underway.

The misappropriation is so severe, say officials, the Library is unsure that it has the ability to meet its immediate payroll demands.

The Library Board of Trustees recently discovered that funds have dwindled to nearly nothing, described by one Village official as “massive incompetence.”

In 2022 Mamaroneck Public Library was named Best Library in Westchester County by Westchester Magazine.

The Mamaroneck Library is not affiliated with the Village of Mamaroneck and is independently overseen by the Library Board of Trustees. Those library officials and its Director plan to issue a statement on Friday.