exclusive
The Mamaroneck Public Library may be forced to close after officials found alleged significant misappropriation of funds by a longtime employee. The employee was suspended this week, officials say.
Mamaroneck Police received a complaint from the library about a matter of possible financial impropriety. Police say a forensic accounting investigation is underway.
The misappropriation is so severe, say officials, the Library is unsure that it has the ability to meet its immediate payroll demands.
The Library Board of Trustees recently discovered that funds have dwindled to nearly nothing, described by one Village official as “massive incompetence.”
In 2022 Mamaroneck Public Library was named Best Library in Westchester County by Westchester Magazine.
The Mamaroneck Library is not affiliated with the Village of Mamaroneck and is independently overseen by the Library Board of Trustees. Those library officials and its Director plan to issue a statement on Friday.
Right. Another Murphy Coverup
Democrats hit again. How about another bleeding heart demonstration in Columbus Park
You’re right! I noticed the shelves are nearly bare. What’s a library without books?! Where is their director’s priorities?!
I noticed that too. Meanwhile the website says the library isn’t accepting book donations. If they’re not accepting books and downsizing, it looks like they’re getting ready to close down. This is supposed to be 100 years of the library! The teen room is also never open! My kids actually enjoy reading and now we go to other libraries to avoid the disappointment.
The library has been spending money like crazy on everything but books! They’ve been throwing elaborate parties, their was a bubble van at their summer event and I saw giant 4 foot balloons during one of their book sales. I don’t think anyone committed a crime, I think their new director is just a spendthrift!
How was this leaked? Why would a “longtime employee” suddenly turn against her job? It sounds like someone new came in and is trying to pass the blame.
Meanwhile, the GOP is concerning itself with Drag Queen Story Hours…what a joke