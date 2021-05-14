Mamaroneck Lags Behind Larchmont in Covid Vaccines

Larchmont continues to outpace Mamaroneck in the number of residents who have received Covid-19 vaccines, and the disparity is significant.

As of the beginning of May, 70% of Larchmont residents are vaccinated compared to 51% in Mamaroneck. The numbers are tracked according to zip code by the Westchester County Department of Health, therefore both the Village and Town of Mamaroneck are counted as one entity.

Village of Mamaroneck Mayor Tom Murphy pointed out the gap between the two areas and urged Mamaroneck residents to pick up the pace in getting the vaccine.

Murphy says it is “a race to get our residents fully vaccinated and on the road to recovery. Let’s pick up the tempo. If you have ‘vaccine hesitancy’ please discuss with your doctor or another health care provider that you trust. The fastest road to recovery is a shot in the arm.”

On Thursday, Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced that overall more than half of Westchester County, 533,000 residents, have received at least one dose of the vaccine. When asked specifically about Mamaroneck and Larchmont’s difference in vaccination rates, Latimer explained that it is a matter of demographics and connecting with the larger numbers of Spanish speaking households.

“We’ve had more of a challenge to reaching out to our Spanish speaking community.” Latimer further stated “…that we communicate this information in a way that they feel comfortable and culturally acceptable so that they understand…”

The County Executive pointed out that several pop up vaccination sites were offered in the Village of Mamaroneck “to try to compensate for what we think is an availability gap” but says examining the demographic differences will ultimately lead to more targeted efforts. “That’s the part we are trying to focus on. How do we identify and reach the people that we haven’t vaccinated yet?”

The county will also review the amount of vaccine allocations in each of the neighborhoods. “We’ll look into those numbers and determine if it was disproportionately more pharmacies that had the availability in one community versus the other,” Latimer said.

This week Larchmont Pharmacy offered vaccines to walk-ins (those without appointments). The pharmacy, which is located next to DeCicco’s Store on Palmer Avenue, will accept walk-ins on Friday, May 14. You should call first to check on availability. CVS pharmacies in Larchmont and Mamaroneck also have appointments available through the website.

Information on obtaining a vaccine can be found at Westchester County Health Department

Vaccinations for homebound residents can be arranged by calling the Westchester Department of Senior Programs and Services 914 813-6300.