Mamaroneck K9 “Ike” Receives New Body Armor

Debra Quintana
Ike, Village of Mamaroneck Police K9, is vested. That is, outfitted in a bullet and stab protection vest thanks to a generous charitable donation from non-profit Vested Interest  K9s, Inc. The new vest which is valued at $1800 is embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

K9 Ike is a 2 and half year old Yellow lab who is dually certified in Narcotics and Tracking and is assigned to Police Officer Brian Colasacco.  K9 Officer Ike and Officer Colasacco have had multiple drug arrests which have led to two illegal handgun recoveries.

The potentially life saving protection body armor for four-legged K9 officers is US made, custom fitted and certified. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc has provided more than 5000 vests to K9 officers across the country made possible by both private and corporate donations.

 

Debra Quintana has been reporting for The Loop for several years. After living in Larchmont for 20 years she and her husband moved to Mamaroneck 3 years ago. Debra was a television news reporter in Texas, Florida, Colorado before moving to New York where she worked at WPIX-TV and WCBS-TV. She currently serves as the manager of The Golden Shoestring in Larchmont.
