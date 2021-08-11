Mamaroneck Installs Community Solar Project

The Town of Mamaroneck is bringing solar energy to its residents with its community solar installation on the Hommocks Park Ice Rink at 140 Hommocks Road.

The solar array on the Ice Rink is large enough to serve 75 to 100 local residents – renters and homeowners – and other eligible electric account holders, such as houses of worship, local businesses, property managers, and nonprofits.

This opportunity is made possible in partnership with Sustainable Westchester, a nonprofit consortium of Westchester County municipalities. (See our previous coverage.)

Town Supervisor Nancy Seligson notes, “This project is a great example of a creative sustainability effort resulting in energy savings for residents, revenue for the Town from leasing the Ice Rink roof, and tax benefits for the solar developer. Everyone benefits!”

In a first for Westchester County, the Town of Mamaroneck is ensuring that benefits of the Hommocks Community Solar farm are offered first to low and moderate income residents of the Town living in Hommocks Park Apartments and housing operated by the Washingtonville Housing Alliance. Participants in the Town of Mamaroneck’s Housing Voucher program are also eligible to join the Community Solar Program.

The Town is now opening enrollment to all eligible residents and organizations in the Town of Mamaroneck and Villages of Mamaroneck and Larchmont.

All eligible residents may enroll in this community solar project online , at communitysolar@sustainablewestchester.org or 914-242-4725 ext. 112.