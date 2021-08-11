Saturday, August 14, 2021
77.2 F
Larchmont
HomeTownsMamaroneckMamaroneck Installs Community Solar Project
FeaturedHome and GardenTownsLarchmontMamaroneckPlanet LoopWellness

Mamaroneck Installs Community Solar Project

By Joyce Newman
528
0

The Town of Mamaroneck is bringing solar energy to its residents with its community solar installation on the Hommocks Park Ice Rink at 140 Hommocks Road.

The solar array on the Ice Rink is large enough to serve 75 to 100 local residents – renters and homeowners – and other eligible electric account holders, such as houses of worship, local businesses, property managers, and nonprofits.

This opportunity is made possible in partnership with Sustainable Westchester, a nonprofit consortium of Westchester County municipalities. (See our previous coverage.)

Town Supervisor Nancy Seligson notes, “This project is a great example of a creative sustainability effort resulting in energy savings for residents, revenue for the Town from leasing the Ice Rink roof, and tax benefits for the solar developer. Everyone benefits!”

In a first for Westchester County, the Town of Mamaroneck is ensuring that benefits of the Hommocks Community Solar farm are offered first to low and moderate income residents of the Town living in Hommocks Park Apartments and housing operated by the Washingtonville Housing Alliance. Participants in the Town of Mamaroneck’s Housing Voucher program are also eligible to join the Community Solar Program.

The Town is now opening enrollment to all eligible residents and organizations in the Town of Mamaroneck and Villages of Mamaroneck and Larchmont.

All eligible residents may enroll in this community solar project online , at  communitysolar@sustainablewestchester.org or 914-242-4725 ext. 112.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleCalls to Improve Mamaroneck’s Dangerous Crosswalks
Next articleLocal Pot Sales on Pause: Larchmont, Mamaroneck Wait-and-See

RELATED ARTICLES

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo