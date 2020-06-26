Friday, June 26, 2020
Mamaroneck HS Graduates 401, in Shifts

By theLoop
Mamaroneck High School Friday will hold a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 as unique as the times we are living in.

One third of the class at a time will receive diplomas on the school field in shifts: 9:00 am, 12 noon and 3:00. No parents or guests are permitted.  LMC Media will stream the events.

It’s a bittersweet end for the Seniors, who were in remote learning, like the rest of the school, since March.

“It’s so incredibly sad not to see my child graduate in person, but we are really grateful they could have a ceremony at all,” one parent said.

Rye Neck High School celebrated its Class of 2020 with a special drive-in ceremony at Rye Playland on June 18.

 

