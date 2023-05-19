Mamaroneck Historical Society Uncovers Vintage Photos

Did you know the Village of Mamaroneck Police Station and Courthouse was once a home for “wayward women?”

Submitted by Michael G. Meaney, Mamaroneck Historical Society volunteer:

A selection of photos taken by a Mamaroneck professional photographer between 1880 and 1919 have been posted by the Mamaroneck Historical Society.

The photos, by W.D. Daymon, who had a studio on Mamaroneck Avenue, come from a trove of Daymon images in the society’s archives. The Mamaroneck Historical Society has digitized the images, many of which are on glass plate negatives.