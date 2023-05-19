Sunday, May 21, 2023
69.5 F
Larchmont
HomeArtsMamaroneck Historical Society Uncovers Vintage Photos
ArtsFeaturedHome and GardenMamaroneckReal Estate

Mamaroneck Historical Society Uncovers Vintage Photos

Loop Contributor
Loop Contributor
Comments 0
Post Views: 399
Photo in Historical Society collection not by Daymon, use link in article.

Did you know the Village of Mamaroneck Police Station and Courthouse was once a home for “wayward women?”

Submitted by Michael G. Meaney, Mamaroneck Historical Society volunteer:

A selection of photos taken by a Mamaroneck professional photographer between 1880 and 1919 have been posted by the Mamaroneck Historical Society.

The photos, by W.D. Daymon, who had a studio on Mamaroneck Avenue, come from a trove of Daymon images in the society’s archives. The Mamaroneck Historical Society has digitized the images, many of which are on glass plate negatives.

Loop Contributor
Loop Contributorhttps://larchmontloop.com
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous article
Real Estate Listings: Larchmont, Mamaroneck & More

RELATED ARTICLES

• C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R •

View Calendar

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

theLoop was born in September 2007 and soon after emerged as a national leader in hyperlocal news. theLoop receives more than 100,000 visits a month and brings readers news and happenings in and around Larchmont and Mamaroneck.

Contact us: editor@larchmontloop.com

FOLLOW US

© theloop | Created and Managed by Hashif