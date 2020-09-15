Mamaroneck High School Confirms First Covid Positive, State Launches “Report Card”

note: New York State shares Covid data in schools here, in the Covid-19 Report Card.

Mamaroneck School District parents received word that “an individual at Mamaroneck High School” tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, September 14, 2020. This individual — who was not in the school building yesterday — is currently isolating, and due to federal health privacy laws, further information about the individual’s identity cannot be released, according to a letter from the Superintendent.

According to the Westchester Covid Map, since August 28, the number of positive cases rose from 1 to 11 in the Town of Mamaroneck, 0 to 3 in Larchmont Village, and from 5 to 7 in Mamaroneck Village.

Students and staff who were exposed to the individual have been contacted separately. Those exposed to this individual have been mandated to quarantine for 14 days. Additionally, it is recommended that any individual exposed be tested for COVID-19, however not until at least five days after a person’s last date of exposure.

More information from the District and Westchester County:

Persons identified as a contact of a person who tested positive will receive a call from a WCDOH contact tracer. For such calls, your caller ID may read NYS Contact Tracing or display a phone number with a 518 area code. Please promptly answer these calls. Your identity and the information you share will remain confidential. As a protection to All, please provide Contact Tracers with the information they need.

Visit the NY State Find a Test Site near You webpage and enter your address to view a list and a map view of the nearest testing sites or call 888-364-3065. For more information go to https://health.westchestergov.com/2019-novel-coronavirus.