Wednesday, September 16, 2020
69.6 F
Larchmont
Home Towns Larchmont Mamaroneck High School Confirms First Covid Positive, State Launches "Report Card"
FeaturedTownsLarchmontMamaroneckNewsTrendingWellness

Mamaroneck High School Confirms First Covid Positive, State Launches “Report Card”

By theLoop
1,520
0
File photo

note: New York State shares Covid data in schools here, in the Covid-19 Report Card.

Mamaroneck School District parents received word that “an individual at Mamaroneck High School” tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, September 14, 2020. This individual — who was not in the school building yesterday — is currently isolating, and due to federal health privacy laws, further information about the individual’s identity cannot be released, according to a letter from the Superintendent.

According to the Westchester Covid Map, since August 28, the number of positive cases rose from 1 to 11 in the Town of Mamaroneck, 0 to 3 in Larchmont Village, and from 5 to 7 in Mamaroneck Village.

Students and staff who were exposed to the individual have been contacted separately.  Those exposed to this individual have been mandated to quarantine for 14 days. Additionally, it is recommended that any individual exposed be tested for COVID-19, however not until at least five days after a person’s last date of exposure.

More information from the District and Westchester County:

Persons identified as a contact of a person who tested positive will receive a call from a WCDOH contact tracer. For such calls, your caller ID may read NYS Contact Tracing or display a phone number with a 518 area code.  Please promptly answer these calls. Your identity and the information you share will remain confidential. As a protection to All, please provide Contact Tracers with the information they need.

Visit the NY State Find a Test Site near You webpage and enter your address to view a list and a map view of the nearest testing sites or call 888-364-3065. For more information go to https://health.westchestergov.com/2019-novel-coronavirus.

sponsored by
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleToday’s Snapshot

RELATED ARTICLES

Larchmont

Today’s Snapshot

theLoop - 0
Duck Pond - Submitted to theLoop by Sheila Toothill
Read more
Planet Loop

Westchester Parks Foundation Events

theLoop - 0
Take a look at some of the events hosted by Westchester Parks Foundation.
Read more
News

Covid: Westchester by the Numbers

theLoop - 1
The latest case numbers from around the County.
Read more

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x