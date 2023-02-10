Mamaroneck Gets $300K Grant to Study Stormwater Flooding

Thanks to a $300,000 grant from Westchester County, the Town of Mamaroneck will launch a study of its stormwater system to help evaluate the best ways to prevent future flooding.

Town Supervisor Jaine Elkind Eney, announced that the Town will update existing maps of its storm sewer network, focusing on 15 flood-prone locations. The project will be managed by Town Engineer, Rob Wasp, working with the town’s Engineering Department and highway staff.

The 15 locations and their drainage conditions are:

Importantly, the study will note current defects and develop recommendations for construction project to reduce flooding in these areas.

“This grant is full of firsts. It will be the first time the Town has done a comprehensive evaluation of our storm sewers and the first time it has received a grant to conduct such a study,” notes Supervisor Elkind Eney. “This is a big first step in alleviating the repeat occurrence and severity of flooding events in our Town.”

Because of Mamaroneck’s location and proximity to the Mamaroneck and Sheldrake Rivers, it is at high risk for flooding. Hurricane Ida dumped more than 8.5 inches of rain on the Town and villages in less than 12 hours causing severe flooding damage to many properties in the area. Stronger and more frequent storms resulting from to climate change are aggravating the problem.

For more information, visit the town’s website here.