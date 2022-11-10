Saturday, November 12, 2022
Mamaroneck Football Poised to Make History

photo: Eleni McGill

Have you noticed the orange and black ribbons and posters in town?

The 2022 Mamaroneck High School Varsity Football team is poised to make history…again.

They are already the first MHS team since 1978 to have an undefeated regular season. Now they’ve made history again as the first football team from Mamaroneck to head to the sectional championship game, which will take place Saturday in Mahopac at 6 PM against Carmel, who is on a 25 game win streak.

Jason Cox, the quarterback, and Damari Hamilton are offensive standouts, with Hamilton reportedly surpassing 1000 rushing yards this season.

Go Tigers!

BDS
BDS
November 10, 2022 3:34 PM

Congratulations to all the Tigers!!

