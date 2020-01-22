Mamaroneck Board to Hear Proposal for Apartment Building at BLD Diner Site

The Mamaroneck Town Board will conduct a work session to consider a Zoning Petition Wednesday night from Gregory Katsaros and 2399 Boston Post Road Realty Corp. for construction of a  a 5-6 story apartment building at the site of the current BLD Diner on the Post Road, which the company owns.

The work session will begin at 5:00 pm. The Town of Mamaroneck work session and Town Board meeting have been relocated to the Mamaroneck Senior Center at 1288 Boston Post Road.

  1. What does the current zoning allow? Is the owner requesting a change in zoning? What is the content of the zoning petition?

