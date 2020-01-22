Mamaroneck Board to Hear Proposal for Apartment Building at BLD Diner Site

The Mamaroneck Town Board will conduct a work session to consider a Zoning Petition Wednesday night from Gregory Katsaros and 2399 Boston Post Road Realty Corp. for construction of a a 5-6 story apartment building at the site of the current BLD Diner on the Post Road, which the company owns.

The work session will begin at 5:00 pm. The Town of Mamaroneck work session and Town Board meeting have been relocated to the Mamaroneck Senior Center at 1288 Boston Post Road.

