Mamaroneck Blotter: Picky Porch Pirates & A Littering Car Thief

Where technology and crimefighting meet, Village of Mamaroneck Police are discovering the habits of some picky porch pirates who were caught on camera. In a second case, they may have the lead on a would-be car thief who left DNA behind at the scene.

The Picky Porch Thieves: In this case, a man wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap took his time going through packages left on a Dante Avenue front porch before deciding to move on and illegally “shop” at another doorstep a few streets away. There, on Griffen Avenue, he found what he wanted when he took packages containing simple household items.

Doorbell cameras caught the package thief in the act and Mamaroneck police say the videos serve as important leads because they reveal not only the main culprit but another man in a waiting car.

The duo were then seen February 12 following an Amazon delivery truck along its route. The loot they grabbed? Lysol wipes! Yes, they were swiping wipes! Watch the master criminals in action, above.

While a doorbell camera provides evidence in that crime, police are using DNA from a discarded cigarette butt to solve the attempted theft of a new Lexus from the dealership on Boston Post Road. On January 24 a man apparently tried to fraudulently purchase a new vehicle. While completing the paperwork the salesman became suspicious of the man who abruptly left the dealership. He was smoking and tossed his cigarette to the ground on the way out. Police are awaiting DNA results on the butt to track down the suspect.