Mamaroneck Awarded New Grants for Environmental Projects

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has awarded two $5,000 grants to the Village of Mamaroneck to help address climate change issues and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the community.

Tom Murphy, Mayor of the Village of Mamaroneck said, “We are excited to put the grant money to work by purchasing LED light bulbs and giving them away to residents, particularly to our low to moderate income residents who suffered damage from Hurricane Ida, and to purchase electric lawn maintenance equipment for use by the Village Parks and Recreation Department. I thank the Committee of the Environment for their efforts in obtaining this grant money for the Village.”

The Village passed a resolution in July 2021 to establish a Climate Smart Communities Task Force to focus on helping pass initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to meet the New York State goal of 70% renewable energy by 2030.

The new grants come under the state’s Clean Energy Communities Program (CEC). Ellen Silver, Chairperson of the Committee for the Environment, noted, “Our committee worked hard to achieve the targets of these programs set by NYSERDA and we will continue our efforts to improve the environment and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”