Tuesday, July 14, 2020
73 F
Larchmont
Home Food & Dining Mamaroneck Approves Street Dining
FeaturedFood & DiningTownsMamaroneckNewsTrending

Mamaroneck Approves Street Dining

By Debra Quintana
90
0
File photo – June Marie Sobrito

Outdoor street dining is coming to Mamaroneck Avenue and for several of the local restaurants the measure may be their only hope of staying open.

Village of Mamaroneck Trustees unanimously approved the directive to help in what Mayor Tom Murphy called an “emergency” situation of restaurants in economic crisis.

The move is a stark turnaround from several weeks ago when village leaders declined to follow surrounding communities in creating additional outdoor dining space.

In the coming days, Mamaroneck restaurants with approved outdoor dining permits will be allowed to extend onto the street and claim parking spaces for additional seating areas. Concrete barricades will be used to transform the parking spaces into dining patios. Mamaroneck Avenue will continue to be open to traffic, including bus routes.

The call for action comes after the trustees heard the outcry from the Mamaroneck Chamber of Commerce and from many residents worried that a few sidewalk tables could not sustain restaurants. “If no action is taken immediately we could see many of our restaurants close down and never reopen,” Richard Leimgruber, Vice President of the Mamaroneck Chamber of Commerce warned the Village Board of Trustees.

“They (restaurants) have suffered greatly and need additional outdoor seating. We feel that the pull for people to come to Mamaroneck are these restaurants and without these restaurants being vibrant all the other businesses are suffering as well,” Leimgruber said.

Prior to Monday’s meeting Mayor Murphy and several of the trustees met with the Chamber of Commerce representative to discuss a master plan for the seating on the avenue. The mayor said that he and village leaders had expected an increase in restaurant business once indoor dining was allowed, however that has not proven to be the case.  Instead, it appears that the public’s coronavirus concerns may still cause a reluctance to dine inside.

The trend of allowing restaurants to extend the dining experience onto the street emerged during New York’s coronavirus response, reopening in phases that drastically limit restaurant service. Many communities have launched similar and successful undertakings to change streetscapes in business districts.

In the neighboring Village of Larchmont, customers have embraced the new dining experience dubbed “Larchmont al Fresco”. In Rye, Purchase Street is now blocked off to traffic transforming that main avenue into a pedestrian mall to primarily benefit food establishments.

 

 

 

 

sponsored by
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleLyme Disease Season Hits Westchester

RELATED ARTICLES

Trending

Lyme Disease Season Hits Westchester

White Plains Hospital - 0
People who contract Lyme disease often have no memory of having been bitten.
Read more
Larchmont

Today’s Snapshot

Loop Contributor - 0
Sunset at Manor Park - Submitted to theLoop by Christopher Bourdain
Read more
Kids

Protesters Rally at Mamaroneck School Board

Loop Contributor - 4
Community protesters seek to remove Mamaroneck Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Shaps, before a scheduled Board meeting.
Read more

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x