Mamaroneck and Larchmont Police Blotters

Debra Quintana
Village of Mamaroneck Police

March 11, Accident-Pedestrian Mamaroneck Avenue Pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Pedestrian alert and conscious.

March 11 Dispute Mamaroneck Avenue Dispute in the lobby of the theater. Units report matter was mediated on scene.

March 7 Illegal Dumping Saxon Drive Five large garbage bags containing construction debris discovered at the end of the caller’s driveway.

March 6 Larceny East Boston Post Road A 55 year old man was arrested for stealing a $99 bottle of Hennessy from a local liquor store. Store security camera video captured images of the suspect sporting distinctive dyed bright red hair. The suspect who is known to police was spotted in the area and apprehended, processed and released with an Appearance Ticket for Misdemeanor Larceny. He is scheduled to appear in VOM court in late March.

March 4 Drug Offense West Boston Post Road A 21 year old Yonkers man was charged with several counts of drug violations after a routine traffic stop. After discovering that the driver had a suspended license a further search revealed amounts Marijuana, Clonazepam, Oxycodone. He was held and arraigned by the VOM Court and released to the custody of Scarsdale Police Department for an outstanding warrant.

March 3 Road Rage Incident Hommocks Road Caller reports a female followed them and was banging on their window. Officers report that incident was mediated on the scene.

Larchmont Police Department

March 8, 2023 Property Damage Stuyvesant Avenue  Resident was awakened by sounds of a vehicle speeding away with screeching tires. They discovered that their Jeep and front of their home had been “egged” overnight.

March 8, 2023 Property Damage Stuyvesant Avenue Resident (different from the one listed above) Upstairs window damaged by several BB gun shots.

Debra Quintana has been reporting for The Loop for several years. After living in Larchmont for 20 years she and her husband moved to Mamaroneck 3 years ago. Debra was a television news reporter in Texas, Florida, Colorado before moving to New York where she worked at WPIX-TV and WCBS-TV. She currently serves as the manager of The Golden Shoestring in Larchmont.
