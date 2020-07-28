Love Triangle in New Rochelle Leads to Attempted Murder Arrest

The 9-1-1 calls started coming in just after 7:15 on a steamy Tuesday morning; the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was out of her vehicle, pleading for help as she staggered down the otherwise quiet tree-lined street in North New Rochelle bleeding from a deep neck wound.

Arriving first responders found the 30 year-old victim apparently being aided by residents of the upscale neighborhood including a 41 year-old dentist, Dr. Alika Crew.

As EMT’s took over first aid efforts and New Rochelle Police arrived, the victim delivered a bombshell allegation: She said the woman assisting her wasn’t a good samaritan at all, but an attempted killer who’d hidden in the back seat of her vehicle and jabbed a razor-edged boxcutter into the left side of her neck.

According to New Rochelle Police Captain Cosmo Costa, the victim and alleged assailant were both involved romantically with the same man, who had been previously engaged to Dr.Crew but was now dating the victim.

The injured woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Dr Crew was arraigned on a charge of attempted murder in a videoconference session before Judge Anthony Carbone.

She is being held on $250,000 bail.