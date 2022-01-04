Friday, January 7, 2022
30.1 F
Larchmont
HomeMamaroneckLou Young Sworn in as Mamaroneck Village Trustee
FeaturedLocalsMamaroneckNews

Lou Young Sworn in as Mamaroneck Village Trustee

By theLoop
237
0

theLoop will lose a valued reporter to local government.

Lou Young, who has volunteered his reporting skills to theLoop for several years after retiring from CBS2 News, and who is no stranger to local politics, has been sworn in as Trustee on the Village of Mamaroneck Board.

Young writes,

After careful consideration I have decided to accept an appointment to the Village of Mamaroneck Board of Trustees.  I am grateful for Mayor Tom Murphy’s faith in my abilities to finish the term of Kelly Wenstrup who is moving to another community and stepping down effective January 4th.  

    This exciting new challenge means Young will not reporting on matters that might intersect with the duties of the Board, in order to avoid any conflict of interest.

We congratulate both Lou and the Mayor for this exciting new development.

theLoophttps://www.larchmontloop.com
theLoop has been the Sound Shore area's online source of news, information and conversation since 2007.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleLarchmont Farmers Market Stays at Station for Winter
Next articleToday’s Photo: Dusk on the Boardwalk

RELATED ARTICLES

C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R

View Calendar

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo

MORE STORIES

Today’s Photo: Dusk on the Boardwalk

Loop Contributor - 0