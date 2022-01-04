Lou Young Sworn in as Mamaroneck Village Trustee

theLoop will lose a valued reporter to local government.

Lou Young, who has volunteered his reporting skills to theLoop for several years after retiring from CBS2 News, and who is no stranger to local politics, has been sworn in as Trustee on the Village of Mamaroneck Board.

Young writes,

After careful consideration I have decided to accept an appointment to the Village of Mamaroneck Board of Trustees. I am grateful for Mayor Tom Murphy’s faith in my abilities to finish the term of Kelly Wenstrup who is moving to another community and stepping down effective January 4th.

This exciting new challenge means Young will not reporting on matters that might intersect with the duties of the Board, in order to avoid any conflict of interest.

We congratulate both Lou and the Mayor for this exciting new development.