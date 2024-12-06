Loop Editorial about Short Mamaroneck Notice of Tax Hearings Gets Change

Last month’s Letter to the Editor about insufficient notice of Town of Mamaroneck tax hearings got attention from the Town, which is now extending the timing of such notices.

Town resident Robert Herbst wrote,

“We received this notice from the Town of Mamaroneck listserve at 8:07 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2024… that there would be a hearing on a proposed local law to authorize a tax levy in excess of the tax cap on Wednesday, November 20. … anyone who has ever done P R knows that if you want to bury news, you send out the press release on a Friday after close of business….. By sending the notice out so late on a Friday evening, it makes it appear as if the Town Board wanted to reduce actual notice so there could be fewer people questioning the merits of the proposed law. To avoid such an appearance, the Board should give more publicity to proposed laws, especially major ones such as this.

This week, Mr. Herbst received a letter from Town Clerk Allison May saying that while the shorter notice does meet legal requirements,

“the Town Clerk’s Office will now set up our Town of Mamaroneck public hearing notices to go out on the Wednesday (or 7 days) prior to an event, rather than the Friday (or 5 days) prior. Since we must send the Public Hearing notices to print well in advance, we already have everything ready to go. This is a very simple and easy change, and we will gladly make this 7-day adjustment going forward.”