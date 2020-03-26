Local Trader Joe’s, ShopRite Employees with Covid-19

The Larchmont Trader Joe’s store on Boston Post Road confirms that one of its “crew members” has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, and has been out on sick leave for the past two weeks.

Three Trader Joe’s stores in Manhattan are dealing with the same issue, and at least one has temporarily closed.

Four ShopRite stores in the County, including the New Rochelle store, also have workers who tested positive, according to the company.

Workers who test positive cannot return to work until quarantined and then cleared by a doctor.

The Trader Joe’s employee is said to be recovering. A store manager reports that they continue to follow CDC guidelines. To comply with appropriate distancing, the manager said, only every other register aisle is open and they are sanitized every thirty minutes.

Fifty people are allowed to shop at any one time, with priority given to senior citizens.

In addition to heightened cleaning, the store has added more thorough measures after closing.