Thursday, September 15, 2022
64.6 F
Larchmont
Local Taxi Company Adopts Uber-Like App
Larchmont

Local Taxi Company Adopts Uber-Like App

What if you could use a local Uber-like app to call a cab here in Westchester?Larchmont’s Chatsworth Taxi has partnered with the ARRO app to do just that.

Grab a ride home from the train station or to the airport, for example, and use ARRO to set up the ride with a local business you know, instead of waiting for whatever shows up. You don’t need to fish for cash or a credit card, just click and go.

Chatworth’s Terry Toal says, “Most taxi companies in Westchester operate old school where the customer calls and you ask for a car to be sent to you.  I wanted to bring an app that allowed customers to request a taxicab, know the price, watch the taxicab come to you and know when the car was outside.”

While Chatsworth is the only local taxi company on the app at the moment, he hopes many others will sign up. “I think this could be a game changer for the taxi industry in Westchester.”

