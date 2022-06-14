Local Scholarship Winners Announced

Did your organization award scholarships to local students this year? Please let us know in the comments below.

Local organizations are announcing scholarship winners at area High Schools.

For the first time in nearly 75 years, The Junior League of Westchester on the Sound, which awards the Marge Manley Scholarships to local teens. is giving scholarships to boys -three senior boys who demonstrate exceptional commitment to the community.

Andres Nunez, 18, New Rochelle High School, discovered a need for a free summer enrichment education program for low income Hispanic students so he created one. Nunez plans to study pre-med at University of Pennsylvania.

Oskar Smeal, 18, Mamaroneck High School, spent many hours tutoring math to students for free but it is his dedication as volunteer Emergency Medical Technician that truly deserves recognition. On call as one of the youngest EMT’s, he saved a patient by inserting an artificial airway.

Nolan James, 18, Rye Country Day, is long time volunteer at Meals on Main Street in Port Chester, which provides groceries to families facing food insecurity. James developed new delivery strategies to meet the safety challenges during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He plans to study at Bucknell University.

The Larchmont Mamaroneck Lions Club awarded two scholarships as part of the organization’s high school community service essay contest. Mamaroneck High School senior Justin Solis and Rye Neck High School senior Marc Seemer were this year’s winners of the contest and were presented with a $1000 award to help cover college expenses.