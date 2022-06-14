Wednesday, June 15, 2022
77.3 F
Larchmont
HomeKidsLocal Scholarship Winners Announced
FeaturedKidsLarchmontLocalsMamaroneckNew RochellePort ChesterRye

Local Scholarship Winners Announced

Debra Quintana
By Debra Quintana
0

Did your organization award scholarships to local students this year? Please let us know in the comments below.

Local organizations are announcing scholarship winners at area High Schools.

For the first time in nearly 75 years, The Junior League of Westchester on the Sound, which awards the Marge Manley Scholarships to local teens. is giving scholarships to boys -three senior boys who demonstrate exceptional commitment to the community.

Andres Nunez, 18, New Rochelle High School, discovered a need for a free summer enrichment  education program for low income Hispanic students so he created one.  Nunez plans to study pre-med at University of Pennsylvania.

sponsored by

Oskar Smeal, 18, Mamaroneck High School, spent many hours tutoring math to students for free but it is his dedication as volunteer Emergency Medical Technician that truly deserves recognition. On call as one of the youngest EMT’s, he saved a patient by inserting an artificial airway.

Junior League Scholarship recipients Nolan James, Andres Nunez, Oskar Smeal, Nicole Rusinowicz, President, Junior League Westchester on the Sound.

Nolan James, 18, Rye Country Day, is long time volunteer at Meals on Main Street in Port Chester, which provides groceries to families facing food insecurity. James developed new delivery strategies to meet the safety challenges during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He plans to study at Bucknell University.

The Larchmont Mamaroneck Lions Club awarded two scholarships as part of the organization’s high school community service essay contest.

Mamaroneck High School senior Justin Solis and Rye Neck High School senior Marc Seemer were this year’s winners of the contest and were presented with a $1000 award to help cover college expenses.

author

Debra Quintana

Debra Quintana has been reporting for The Loop for several years. After living in Larchmont for 20 years she and her husband moved to Mamaroneck 3 years ago. Debra was a television news reporter in Texas, Florida, Colorado before moving to New York where she worked at WPIX-TV and WCBS-TV. She currently serves as the manager of The Golden Shoestring in Larchmont.

Debra Quintana
Debra Quintana
Debra Quintana has been reporting for The Loop for several years. After living in Larchmont for 20 years she and her husband moved to Mamaroneck 3 years ago. Debra was a television news reporter in Texas, Florida, Colorado before moving to New York where she worked at WPIX-TV and WCBS-TV. She currently serves as the manager of The Golden Shoestring in Larchmont.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleToday’s Photo: Manor Park
Next articleComing Up: Larchmont Sprint to Flint – June 17

RELATED ARTICLES

C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R

View Calendar

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo

MORE STORIES

Sustainable Westchester to Pause, Electric Bills to Rise for Many

theLoop - 1