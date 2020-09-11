Sunday, September 13, 2020
69 F
Larchmont
Home Towns Larchmont Local Girl Builds 'Bee Hotels' at Sheldrake
FeaturedTownsLarchmontPlanet LoopTrending

Local Girl Builds ‘Bee Hotels’ at Sheldrake

By Joyce Newman
415
0
If you’ve always been afraid of bees, you might want to reconsider once you see the “bee hotels” created at the Sheldrake Environmental Center by a local Girl Scout working on a  Gold Award project. (Her name is changed to protect her privacy.)

Suzanne picked this project because her cousin, who is a beekeeper, spoke with her about the decline of the bee population and why it is important to help protect certain bee species by providing safe nesting spots.

“He told me that humans would not be able to live without bees,” said Suzanne.  In fact, bees pollinate crops that make up as much as a third of our food supply as well as pollinating trees and wildflowers that provide food for birds and other animals.

Bee hotel strapped to tree branch in meadow at Sheldrake Environmental Center.

She was so impressed that she decided to take on her first ever environmental project. Her goal: to help slow down the rapid decline of the bee population.

According to many scientists, about 90 percent of bee species are solitary, meaning they live alone, not in hives. They do not produce honey and do not have a queen. Some common solitary species include leafcutter bees, mason bees, and carpenter bees.

The good news is that solitary bees do not sting very often because they aren’t defending a hive. The males generally have no sting and the females only sting if you step on one or handle it roughly.

Suzanne chose the Sheldrake reservoir and pond areas to locate her “bee hotels,” which can be made from hollow reeds, or hollow bamboo stems of different sizes placed inside a plastic pipe that hangs on a tree or a fence. The National Geographic website offers downloadable diagrams for building your own bee hotel, including a fancy deluxe model with different layers for different species and the more basic simple plastic pipe or wooden block.

Suzanne noted that she chose three different locations at Sheldrake because they were all near flowers for the bees to pollinate.They also had good sun exposure, were somewhat sheltered, and could be seen easily.

Female solitary bees like to lay their eggs in small holes. You can see when bees are using a hotel if they make a mud “door” to cover the entrance hole. This means the female has laid an egg inside. After the bee hatches, it will eat a supply of pollen until it is ready to break through the mud and fly away.

You can check out Suzanne’s bee hotels on a walk around the Sheldrake Reservoir at the Sheldrake Environmental Center located at 685 Weaver St, Larchmont, NY 10538. Phone: 914-834-1443

 

 

 

 

 

 

sponsored by
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleCovid: Westchester by the Numbers
Next article7:30 pm Friday Night: Mamaroneck & Larchmont to Honor 9/11

RELATED ARTICLES

Blotter

Man Drowns in Hampshire Pool in Mamaroneck

theLoop - 0
A 40 year old New Rochelle man believed to have been attending a Hampshire Country Club staff party drowned Monday in the Club pool.
Read more
Mamaroneck

Today’s Snapshot

Loop Contributor - 0
Full Moon, Harbor Island - Submitted to theLoop by Johana Diaz
Read more
Home and Garden

Real Estate Listings: Larchmont, Mamaroneck, and More

Houlihan Lawrence - 0
Check out the latest Real Estate property listings from Houlihan Lawrence's Larchmont office.
Read more

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x