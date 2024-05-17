Local Events Calendar

Local events in Larchmont, mamaroneck and Westchester County…

May 17, 2024 – AARP Tax Help 10:00 AM-2:30 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library

May 17, 2024 – Yoga in the Park – Larchmont’s Constitution Park 11:00 AM-12:00 PM at Constitution Park

May 17, 2024 – Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) Premieres Eden’s Echo By Misha Sinclair 8:00 PM-10:00 PM at Westchester Collaborater Theater (WCT)

May 18, 2024 – Jesus Christ Superstar at the Emelin Theater

May 18, 2024 – Intuitive Imagining Journey 11:00 AM-12:00 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library

May 19, 2024 – Jesus Christ Superstar at the Emelin Theater

May 19, 2024 – Tour De Larchmont 2:00 PM-3:30 PM at Constitution Park

May 20, 2024 – AARP Tax Help 10:00 AM-2:30 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library

May 21, 2024 – Mexican Consulate Services 9:00 AM-1:30 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library

May 22, 2024 – Mexican Consulate Services 9:00 AM-1:30 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library

May 23, 2024 – Mindfulness Meditation 9:00 AM-10:00 AM at Mamaroneck Public Library on Zoom

May 23, 2024 – Mexican Consulate Services 9:00 AM-1:30 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library

May 23, 2024 – Larchmont-Mamaroneck Memorial Day Parade 7:00 PM-8:00 PM at Larchmont Village

May 24, 2024 – Yoga in the Park – Larchmont’s Constitution Park 11:00 AM-12:00 PM at Constitution Park

May 25, 2024 – Mexican Consulate Services 9:00 AM-1:30 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library

May 25, 2024 – The Pinkster Festival 11:00 AM-5:00 PM at Philipsburg Manor

May 25, 2024 – Comedy From Scratch at The Idea Kitchen in Larchmont – Westchester Stand-Up 8:00 PM-9:30 PM at The Idea Kitchen 1940 Palmer Avenue

May 26, 2024 – Mexican Consulate Services 9:00 AM-1:30 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library

May 28, 2024 – Mexican Consulate Services 9:00 AM-1:30 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library

May 29, 2024 – Mexican Consulate Services 9:00 AM-1:30 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library

May 29, 2024 – Eldercare 101 12:00 PM-1:30 PM

May 30, 2024 – Mindfulness Meditation 9:00 AM-10:00 AM at Mamaroneck Public Library on Zoom

May 30, 2024 – Mexican Consulate Services 9:00 AM-1:30 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library

May 31, 2024 – Mexican Consulate Services 9:00 AM-1:30 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library

May 31, 2024 – AARP Tax Help 10:00 AM-2:30 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library

May 31, 2024 – Yoga in the Park – Larchmont’s Constitution Park 11:00 AM-12:00 PM at Constitution Park

May 31, 2024 – STEM Sails 5:00 PM-7:30 PM at Harbor Island Park in Mamaroneck

May 31, 2024 – Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) Premieres Eden’s Echo By Misha Sinclair 8:00 PM-10:00 PM at Westchester Collaborater Theater (WCT)

May 31, 2024 – Greg Fitzsimmons 8:00 PM-10:00 PM at Emelin Theater