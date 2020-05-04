Local Corporate Partnership to Help White Plains Hospital

from White Plains Hospital- In response to this pandemic, MasterCard and PepsiCo today announced the formation of a local community partnership called Westchester Strong with Healthcare Heroes that will provide immediate help to White Plains Hospital and support its staff as they continue to fight the virus.
The program was launched today with a $1 million, two-year fund established by the companies, which are both headquartered in Westchester.
In the initial phase, the program will focus on initiatives to keep patients and staff safe, including funding vital supplies such as personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as supporting the Hospital’s efforts to meet government requirements to increase its capacity. The efforts will continue well after the initial recovery to further support the Hospital’s frontline staff’s well-being, knowing that this pandemic has taken a toll on their emotional and physical health.
“Our employees take pride in our New York roots and care deeply about our Westchester neighbors,” said Shamina Singh, Executive Vice President of Sustainability and President of the MasterCard Impact Fund. “We thank our hometown hospital and all of its staff for going above and beyond the call of duty. We hope that this new fund provides the relief and support that they need to continue to respond and ultimately recover from this crisis.”
Morgan Stanley has also committed to joining Westchester Strong with Healthcare Heroes, with a $100,000 donation to the Hospital.
White Plains Hospital has cared for the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the region. Its staff has shown an unforgettable display of heroism, endurance and compassion in their efforts to protect their community.
Susan Fox, President and CEO of White Plains Hospital said, “This display of philanthropic solidarity from Westchester businesses is incredible. For global companies like PepsiCo, Mastercard and Morgan Stanley to reach out and ask how they can help their local hospital shows how strong this community is and echoes the spirit of the thousands of community members who have supported our staff through efforts both big and small. The outpouring of support has been amazing and we are exceptionally proud to be their Hospital.”
Westchester County was one of the first areas in the United States to face this health crisis and the employees at White Plains Hospital have cared for more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients.
Corporations interested in joining Westchester Strong with Healthcare Heroes, please reach out to John Strawbridge at jstrawbridge1@wphospital.org or 914-849-7152.