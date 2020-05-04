Local Corporate Partnership to Help White Plains Hospital

from White Plains Hospital- In response to this pandemic, MasterCard and PepsiCo today announced the formation of a local community partnership called Westchester Strong with Healthcare Heroes that will provide immediate help to White Plains Hospital and support its staff as they continue to fight the virus.

The program was launched today with a $1 million, two-year fund established by the companies, which are both headquartered in Westchester.

In the initial phase, the program will focus on initiatives to keep patients and staff safe, including funding vital supplies such as personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as supporting the Hospital’s efforts to meet government requirements to increase its capacity. The efforts will continue well after the initial recovery to further support the Hospital’s frontline staff’s well-being, knowing that this pandemic has taken a toll on their emotional and physical health.