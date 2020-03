As of Friday the White Plains Hospital Coronavirus Awareness Hotline has received over 4000 calls. They are ready to help.

If you have been exposed and are experiencing symptoms, call the White Plains Hospital Coronavirus Awareness Hotline at (914) 681-2900.

If you are worried you may have been exposed but are not sick, call the New York State Coronavirus hotline at 888-364-3065.

For more information on the virus, visit this summary from the Hospital here.