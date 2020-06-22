Mamaroneck Produces Young Local Singer Songwriters

Some great local music is dropping this summer, from a group and two solo artists who are recent graduates, or about to graduate from Mamaroneck High School.

Charlie Bikes is a cross-genre, five-man band that got together in 2018; all are recent (or soon-to be) MHS graduates — Charlie Groninger (Guitar), Kerr Rudge (Vocals, Guitar, Piano), Eli Gottsegen (Vocals, Guitar, Piano), Noah Freedman (Drums), and Sacha Meytin (Bass & Guitar). The band’s catalog of original music is written by Rudge and Gottsegen.

“Some of our inspirations are John Mayer, Dawes, and James Taylor,” says band member Kerr Rudge, an MHS graduate.

Charlie Bikes recently finished their homemade, remotely recorded album “Time Well Spent.”

The second track on the album, “Summer Days” is about “how Covid affected us and how our summer this year will be completely different than last,” says Rudge.

Have a listen:

https://larchmontloop.com/wp-content/uploads/2.-Summer-Days.m4a

more at www.charliebikesband.com

Sara Velazquez is an 18 year old singer songwriter, graduating from MHS this year, writing RnB music and who says she is “heavily inspired by Amy Winehouse and Ella Fitzgerald. “

I love to play gigs around town where I get to collaborate with other local artists,” like Eli Gottsegen and Noah Freedman from Charlie Bikes (above).

Sara has released a new single recorded from home during the quarantine called “Nothing at All.”

“It’s really unique because unlike a lot of my other music it’s very jazzy- and most importantly all funds made from the single until 2021 will go to the Equal Justice Initiative. I’m so excited to get to use my voice as a musician to speak for the Black Lives Matter movement and to get to contribute in such a deeply personal way.”

Her songs downloadable for free at: saravelazquezmusic.com/music

Country pop singer-songwriter Eliana May, MHS Class of 2020, “holds her own amidst performers 40 to 50 years her senior,” with her “timeless melodies,” “smart lyrics” and “catchy sound,” according to recent critics.

Eliana has performed at Carnegie Hall, The Duplex, City Winery NYC and The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. Her recent EP release, Pomp and (Unusual) Circumstance, is dedicated to the entire Class of 2020, but especially her fellow MHS Graduates.