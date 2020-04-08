Coming Up: Larchmont and Mamaroneck Leaders in Live Q & A – April 9

By | View as "Clean Read"
Print

 

Have questions for local leaders about the current quarantine situation? Talk to them live  Thursday, April 9 at 7:30 pm online and on TV.

Mamaroneck Town Supervisor Nancy Seligson, Mamaroneck Village Mayor Tom Murphy and Larchmont Mayor Lorraine Walsh will be answering your questions in a live community conversation presented by LMC-TV.

How to watch:
Optimum Channel 75
Verizon/Fios 36

You can email your questions to lmctv@lmctv.org

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us

Related posts:

Today's Snapshot
Larchmont Resident Dies from Covid-19
Today's Snapshot
The Guide: Larchmont, Mamaroneck Store and Service Changes
sponsored by

Comments are closed.