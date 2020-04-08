Coming Up: Larchmont and Mamaroneck Leaders in Live Q & A – April 9

Have questions for local leaders about the current quarantine situation? Talk to them live Thursday, April 9 at 7:30 pm online and on TV.
Mamaroneck Town Supervisor Nancy Seligson, Mamaroneck Village Mayor Tom Murphy and Larchmont Mayor Lorraine Walsh will be answering your questions in a live community conversation presented by LMC-TV.
How to watch:Optimum Channel 75Verizon/Fios 36
https://www.youtube.com/user/LMCTVProductionsTutorial on a ll the ways to watch LMCTV:
You can email your questions to lmctv@lmctv.org