“Light up Larchmont” Brings Holiday Excitement to the Village

Larchmont invites you to join in as the village lights up and is filled with the sound of sleigh bells as horse drawn carriage rides, visits with Santa, and tree lightings illuminate the downtown.

A series of free events organized by the Larchmont Chamber of Commerce and supported by local merchants will take place throughout the holiday season and are outlined below and at larchmontchamber10538.org/holidayevents.

Have fun, and then get your shopping done from the comfort of your couch, with Larchmont’s “Digital Downtown” on-line catalogue that helps you sort your gift list by category and enables local e-shopping, complete with delivery. Make it easy by shopping over 50 charming and trendy village stores, caterers and services with a click! Visit larchmontchamber10538.org/holidays and browse the offerings.

Saturday November 27

– “Find Frosty” Scavenger Hunt for Kids. Pick up your Frosty passport at Village Mercantile, Julia B Fee/Sotheby’s or The Grange and scout out Frosty charms in stores throughout town while taking advantage of small business Saturday promotions. Prizes for the winners!

Saturday December 4

– Horse Drawn Carriage Rides 1-4 pm. Climb on board for a complimentary sleigh ride at either of 2 stops: the corner of Larchmont Avenue/Addison Street, or Chatsworth/Vanderburgh Avenues. Carolers will serenade while you wait!

– Santa & Mrs. Claus will greet from a Snow Globe in Addison Park next to CVS from 1-3 pm

– Elsa & Olaf – 1-3 pm. Elsa will sing and visit with fans in the pocket park on Palmer Avenue between Stephanie’s Kloset and Chase Bank. Olaf will greet near Anderson’s Book Store on Chatsworth Avenue.

– Tree Lighting – 6 trees donated by Larchmont Nurseries will be decorated by local charities with a lighting in Constitution Park at Dusk.

On-line shopping is live now – “Digital Downtown” Larchmont Shops Catalogue

A mix of traditional holiday charm and new age shopping technology to delight holiday revelers of all ages. Be a part of Light up Larchmont and have a happy holiday season.