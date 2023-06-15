Larchmont’s Vintage 1891 Kitchen to Close End of July

After more than 12 years, Larchmont’s Vintage 1891 Kitchen, which transformed from a wine bar to a popular and gracious dining destination, will close at the end of July. The bar and restaurant boasted wine lockers for patrons and two private dining rooms.

The previous announced closing date of June 30 was extended Thursday to July 31.

“We are truly sad to be leaving our beloved restaurant after all this time. We’ve had an incredible time here as we’ve made so many friends we now call family,” says co-owner Amy Negri.

The building, which once housed a printing press, was sold, and will become another a second Westchester restaurant for Chef Michael Psilakis, who owns MP Taverna in Irvington. It will reportedly have a Mediterranean theme.

The owners are hoping to reopen in another Larchmont location; Vintage 1891 Kitchen has a ‘sibling’ restaurant in Pleasantville, Vela Kitchen, and is hoping to open another, Vesta Kitchen, in Harrison before the end of the summer.