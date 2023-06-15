Friday, June 16, 2023
Larchmont’s Vintage 1891 Kitchen to Close End of July

Polly Kreisman, Publisher
After more than 12 years, Larchmont’s Vintage 1891 Kitchen, which transformed from a wine bar to a popular and gracious dining destination, will close at the end of July. The bar and restaurant boasted wine lockers for patrons and two private dining rooms.

The previous announced closing date of June 30 was extended Thursday to July 31.

“We are truly sad to be leaving our beloved restaurant after all this time. We’ve had an incredible time here as we’ve made so many friends we now call family,” says co-owner Amy Negri.

The building, which once housed a printing press, was sold, and will become another a second Westchester restaurant for Chef Michael Psilakis, who owns MP Taverna in Irvington. It will reportedly have a Mediterranean theme.

The owners are hoping to reopen in another Larchmont location; Vintage 1891 Kitchen has a ‘sibling’ restaurant in Pleasantville, Vela Kitchen, and is hoping to open another, Vesta Kitchen, in Harrison before the end of the summer.

Polly Kreisman founded and began publishing theLoop in 2007. She is a 15-time Emmy Award winning former television reporter. In New York she worked at WPIX TV, WWOR TV, WNBC TV and NY1. She covered politics on Capitol Hill in Washington DC earlier in her career. For the past several years she has pursued professional acting roles in film, television and commercials. She is the mother of twins, and therefore nothing scares her. She lives in Larchmont.
