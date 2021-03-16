Larchmont’s The Idea Kitchen Opens Painting and Photography Exhibit

You can still see remarkable artwork in a gallery setting in Larchmont.

The Idea Kitchen is a series of productive workspaces (even private phone booths) for working professionals, entrepreneurs, small businesses, remote workers, and freelancers in the Village space last occupied by Wells Fargo Bank.

Owner Adam Stoltz says he wanted to be able to open the space to share the work of local artists.

Both artists live locally. Maureen Meehan’s paintings have been shown at Lutece, Church Street School of Music and Art, The Society of Illustrators, and SVA Gallery in New York City; BizG87 and One River in Larchmont, and Open Door Medical Center in Port Chester.

Recent photography of Sandra Wong Geroux has been exhibited in “PORTRAITS” at the SE Center for Photography in Greenville, S.C, “BLACK, WHITE and SHADES of GREY” at the Blue Door Art Center in Yonkers, and currently in a group show entitled “STRUGGLE- An Exhibit of Our Time,” at the Rotunda Gallery at New Rochelle City Hall.

Tours open to the public by appointment in order to manage capacity, at https://bit.ly/ideakitchen-art.