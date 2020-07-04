Larchmont’s Polpettina Will Not Reopen

Visibly absent from the outdoor dining scene in Larchmont is Polpettina, which never reopened after shuttering in March.

“On top of being faced with the coronavirus pandemic, we have also not seen eye to eye with the landlord,” the owners write on Instagram. “We sincerely appreciate your continued overwhelming support over the years and especially now.”

Their Eastchester location is open, and the post hints at a new location in the area soon.