Sunday, July 5, 2020
Mamaroneck
Larchmont
Larchmont’s Polpettina Will Not Reopen

By theLoop
Visibly absent from the outdoor dining scene in Larchmont is Polpettina, which never reopened after shuttering in March.

“On top of being faced with the coronavirus pandemic, we have also not seen eye to eye with the landlord,” the owners write on Instagram. “We sincerely appreciate your continued overwhelming support over the years and especially now.”

Their Eastchester location is open, and the post hints at a new location in the area soon.

Cynthia Apicella
Cynthia Apicella
6 hours ago

Sorry to see you go. The food , service and atmosphere was always great. Best of luck in your future endeavors!!!🥰

