Larchmont’s Pier 1 to Close

The Pier 1 store at 1329 Boston Post Road in Larchmont, which has stood its ground over 15 years, is closing, along with up to 450 locations nationwide.

The Larchmont property appears to have been sold for $4,000,000.

The company plans to close nearly half of its 942 stores, the company announced Monday.

“Although decisions that impact our associates are never easy, reducing the number of our brick-and-mortar locations is a necessary business decision,” Pier 1 CEO and Chief Financial Officer Robert Riesbeck said in a news release.

