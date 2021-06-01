Thursday, June 3, 2021
Larchmont’s Pet Rescue Founder Dies

By Loop Contributor
The founder of Pet Rescue, once based in Larchmont, now Pet Rescue in Harrison, has died. The organization writes, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pet Rescue’s founder and spiritual guiding light, Sue Kamell, on May 13, 2021 at the age of 94. Sue was a life-long animal lover and had fond memories of her own pets.

She was also an artist and had a master’s degree from Columbia University in art history and years later, received a master’s degree in social work. She worked as an assistant curator at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan and her own paintings (rescue cats and dogs were the subjects of many of her paintings) have been exhibited in galleries around the country, as well as in juried art shows.

Sue founded Pet Rescue in 1982 after years of caring for animals in a variety of settings and then volunteering at a local no-kill animal shelter where she was dismayed at the terrible, overcrowded conditions and was determined to find a better way to care for homeless, abandoned, or neglected dogs and cats, and find them caring, responsible homes. Her home in Larchmont became a safe-haven and was filled with many, many orphaned cats and dogs.”
A couple of stories about Kamell from over the years:
