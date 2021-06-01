Larchmont’s Pet Rescue Founder Dies

The founder of Pet Rescue, once based in Larchmont, now Pet Rescue in Harrison, has died. The organization writes, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pet Rescue’s founder and spiritual guiding light, Sue Kamell, on May 13, 2021 at the age of 94. Sue was a life-long animal lover and had fond memories of her own pets.
She was also an artist and had a master’s degree from Columbia University in art history and years later, received a master’s degree in social work. She worked as an assistant curator at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan and her own paintings (rescue cats and dogs were the subjects of many of her paintings) have been exhibited in galleries around the country, as well as in juried art shows.