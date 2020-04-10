Larchmont’s Passover and Easter Go Virtual

Larchmont’s Passover and Easter have gone virtual this Spring.

The long held tradition of celebrating an Easter sunrise service at Manor Park, Larchmont’s Sunrise Service 2020 will be broadcast on LMCTV starting at 6:30am on Sunday, April 12.

And a Passover Seder was celebrated at Larchmont Temple by way of the Zoom platform Thursday evening. Below, Rabbi Jeffrey J. Sirkman presents his family tradition, a Jewish Jeopardy game, “Jewpardy.”

“You can see that the board has points, says Temple member Sylvia Lavietes. “Each multiple choice question is accorded points. We played it as one plays Jeopardy; we clicked on our answers, and the hundreds assembled had their answers recorded. It was playful, imaginative and fun.”

At the Manor, all segments of the Easter service were pre-recorded. Early Monday morning before dawn, Rev. Lisa Mason of St. John’s Episcopal Church stood overlooking the Long Island Sound and recorded the sermon at sunrise.

“The Easter service occurring in the midst of the sunrise reminds us that it is a new day and that God’s light will always overcome the darkness. We are hungry for that promise in these challenging times,” says Mason.

Along with The Rev. Mason celebrating the Easter service are The Rev. Ellen Clark Clemont and The Rev. Elizabeth Smith-Bartlett of Larchmont Avenue Church, The Rev. Msgr.Thomas Kelly and Deacon Robert Gontcharuk of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church.

Music is provided by local residents Ella Federspiel, Leo Federspiel, Steve Piccone, Paul Schwender, Ted Utz, Marguerite Ward and Michael Philip Ward.

There is no sunrise service being held at Manor Park on Easter Sunday. Enjoy the service from the safety and comfort of your home by watching it from your television or online.

No Easter bonnets required.