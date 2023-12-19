Thursday, December 21, 2023
Larchmont’s James McCaffrey, Actor, Dies at 65

James McCaffrey in 2016 courtesy: Alamy

The Hollywood Reporter reports James McCaffrey, who portrayed the firefighter and 9/11 victim Jimmy Keefe on Rescue Me and provided the voice of the title character in Max Payne video games, has died. He was 65. Their story is below.

“McCaffrey died Sunday at his home in Larchmont, New York, after a battle with myeloma, his wife, actress Rochelle Boström, told The Hollywood Reporter.

“McCaffrey also starred in the 1990s as expert driver Michael Payton/Joe Astor on the first and fourth seasons of the NBC drama Viper and as Capt. Arthur O’Byrne on the Fox crime series New York Undercover,”  the Hollywood Reporter says.

“McCaffrey’s Jimmy was killed on 9/11, and his vision hounded friend and fellow New York firefighter Tommy Gavin (Denis Leary) over all seven seasons (2004-11) of the acclaimed FX drama Rescue Me. He said it was his favorite role.

“The veteran actor also showed up on episodes of Civil Wars; Dick Wolf’s Swift JusticeLaw & Order: Criminal Intent and SVUAs the World TurnsMadam SecretaryBullJessica JonesShe’s Gotta Have It; and Blue Bloods and in such films as The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996), Nick & Jane (1997), The Tic Code (1998), American Splendor (2003) and She Hate Me (2004).

In addition to his wife — they worked together on Viper and on the stage — survivors include their daughter, Tiarnan.”

Lu Doyle
Lu Doyle
December 20, 2023 12:27 PM

Such a sweet guy. My heart goes out to Tiarnan, Rochelle and all of his friends.

Angelo Mancino
Angelo Mancino
December 20, 2023 12:03 PM

He was a good man. Respected local volunteers firefighters. And always stopped to talk when we ran into each other. I’m sad to hear that Jimmy passed away.

