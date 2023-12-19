The Hollywood Reporter reports James McCaffrey, who portrayed the firefighter and 9/11 victim Jimmy Keefe on Rescue Me and provided the voice of the title character in Max Payne video games, has died. He was 65. Their story is below.

“McCaffrey died Sunday at his home in Larchmont, New York, after a battle with myeloma, his wife, actress Rochelle Boström, told The Hollywood Reporter.

“McCaffrey also starred in the 1990s as expert driver Michael Payton/Joe Astor on the first and fourth seasons of the NBC drama Viper and as Capt. Arthur O’Byrne on the Fox crime series New York Undercover,” the Hollywood Reporter says.

“McCaffrey’s Jimmy was killed on 9/11, and his vision hounded friend and fellow New York firefighter Tommy Gavin (Denis Leary) over all seven seasons (2004-11) of the acclaimed FX drama Rescue Me. He said it was his favorite role.

“The veteran actor also showed up on episodes of Civil Wars; Dick Wolf’s Swift Justice, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and SVU; As the World Turns; Madam Secretary; Bull; Jessica Jones; She’s Gotta Have It; and Blue Bloods and in such films as The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996), Nick & Jane (1997), The Tic Code (1998), American Splendor (2003) and She Hate Me (2004).

In addition to his wife — they worked together on Viper and on the stage — survivors include their daughter, Tiarnan.”