Wednesday, August 5, 2020
75.8 F
Larchmont
Home Food & Dining Larchmont's Green New Deal
FeaturedFood & DiningHome and GardenTownsLarchmontLocalsPlanet LoopReal EstateTrending

Larchmont’s Green New Deal

By Polly Kreisman
319
4

Larchmont Avenue “landscape”

Those beautiful plantings all over Larchmont’s downtown areas — flowers, vines and palm trees all over town are the donated work of Larchmont Nurseries.

Helping to draw business back to local restaurants after months of closures, and taking advantage of summer weather, the lush vegetation creates a pleasant barrier for  “Larchmont al Fresco,” the local effort to create outdoor dining spaces.

The Nursery has installed flowers and other plants to help create screens for seating in front of restaurants like Wasabi, Bradley’s, Larchmont Tavern, Rio Bravo and along Chatsworth Avenue between Palmer Avenue and the Larchmont Metro North train station.

“I plan to do more, but all my wholesalers are out of pots because the factories were closed for three months,” says Joanne Grossman of Larchmont Nurseries.

Larchmont Avenue, evening, August 2, 2020

She thinks of her crew as the “secret planters,” who also beautified the traffic island at Weaver Street and Murray Avenue, and installed a 20-foot Spruce tree at the fire house near Constitution Park last February, so that Christmas Trees weren’t cut every year.

“It makes for such a cozy feeling,” said one diner on Larchmont Avenue recently, “it’s an amazing undertaking. It feels like a real restaurant district.”

 

 

4 COMMENTS

sponsored by
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

4 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Christine Manzi
Christine Manzi
14 hours ago

Joanne has been a precious member and contributor to our community for so many years!!!!Thank you!!!

2
Reply
joe b
joe b
14 hours ago

Joanne you are such a showoff ~ 😁
Keep up the great work ~

1
Reply
Lorraine Walsh
Lorraine Walsh
15 hours ago

Heartfelt thanks to Joanne for all she has done and continues to do to beautify Larchmont!

2
Reply
Bubba Fanelli
Bubba Fanelli
16 hours ago

Larchmont Nursery, thank you for keeping our business district in the green.

1
Reply
Previous articleWegman’s in Harrison to Open Aug 5

RELATED ARTICLES

Food & Dining

Wegman’s in Harrison to Open Aug 5

theLoop - 0
That long-anticipated Wegmans Food Market, that's coming to Harrison, will open August 5. 
Read more
Kids

Larchmont Dentist Named Top in Westchester

theLoop - 1
Larchmont's favorite Pediatric Dentist is now #1 in Westchester, according to the experts at peer-review survey firm topDentists™ and Westchester Magazine.
Read more
Blotter

Police Blotter Town of Mamaroneck : Cars and Bikes

Debra Quintana - 1
Suburban crime goes unchanged in Mamaroneck as residents continue to leave vehicles unlocked and expensive bikes not properly secured.
Read more

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop

4
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x