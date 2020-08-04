Larchmont’s Green New Deal

Those beautiful plantings all over Larchmont’s downtown areas — flowers, vines and palm trees all over town are the donated work of Larchmont Nurseries.

Helping to draw business back to local restaurants after months of closures, and taking advantage of summer weather, the lush vegetation creates a pleasant barrier for “Larchmont al Fresco,” the local effort to create outdoor dining spaces.

The Nursery has installed flowers and other plants to help create screens for seating in front of restaurants like Wasabi, Bradley’s, Larchmont Tavern, Rio Bravo and along Chatsworth Avenue between Palmer Avenue and the Larchmont Metro North train station.

“I plan to do more, but all my wholesalers are out of pots because the factories were closed for three months,” says Joanne Grossman of Larchmont Nurseries.

She thinks of her crew as the “secret planters,” who also beautified the traffic island at Weaver Street and Murray Avenue, and installed a 20-foot Spruce tree at the fire house near Constitution Park last February, so that Christmas Trees weren’t cut every year.

“It makes for such a cozy feeling,” said one diner on Larchmont Avenue recently, “it’s an amazing undertaking. It feels like a real restaurant district.”